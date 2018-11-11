Carter totaled 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 99-98 victory over the Cavaliers.

Carter helped the Bulls to just their fourth victory of the season Saturday, scoring 15 points and adding three blocked shots. This sort of production has become standard for the rookie who continues to exceed expectations. Despite the Bulls seemingly lost season, Carter should be just fine and needs to be rostered everywhere.