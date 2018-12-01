Carter contributed 28 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 29 minutes during Friday's 107-88 loss to the Pistons.

Carter poured in a career high scoring total while swatting at least three blocks for the sixth time this season. Carter has also been a consistent factor on the boards and as a scorer while typically chipping in a couple assists as well. His three-point attempts haven't been falling yet, but the rookie big man has been shooting one per game thus far. Lauri Markkanen (elbow) could cut into Carter's minutes when he returns to the lineup, likely in the next couple weeks. However, Carter is clearly a crucial part of the team's core, and it would be surprising if his development isn't prioritized, especially given Chicago's place in the standings.