Carter had 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Rockets.

Carter double-doubled during Saturday's loss, pulling down a career-high 16 rebounds in the process. He is off to a solid start in his sophomore season, currently putting up top-70 numbers. Given he is still working into his role, this is likely going to be his floor moving forward. Chances are he was drafted around this area, meaning there is plenty of upside still to be had as the season progresses.