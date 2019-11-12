Bulls' Wendell Carter: Cleared, as expected
Carter (thumb) has been cleared to play Tuesday against New York.
Carter was considered probable due to a lingering thumb issue, but he's once again been given the green light to take the court. He's expected to start and take on his usual workload Tuesday evening.
