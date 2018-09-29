Bulls' Wendell Carter: Cleared for return to practice
Carter (shoulder) returned to practice Saturday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Carter sat out Friday's practice due to a left shoulder injury, though it was clearly just a minor issues as he rejoins the lineup just a day later. The Bulls recently lost Lauri Markkanen to an elbow injury and he could be sidelined up to two months, so Carter may have the chance to see some work at power forward despite currently battling Robin Lopez for the starting center job.
