Bulls' Wendell Carter: Cleared for Sunday
Carter (thumb) is available to play Sunday against the Pacers.
Carter is nursing a sprained left thumb, but there was never any real concern about his availability for the contest after he was listed as probable. He played through the injury in Friday's 112-106 win over Detroit, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes.
