Bulls' Wendell Carter: Cleared to play
Carter (eye) is available to play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Carter was originally listed as questionable due to eye inflammation, but he's been cleared to play after getting through Wednesday's pregame activities with no issues. Through four games (all starts) this season, the second-year big man is averaging 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 26.8 minutes.
