Bulls' Wendell Carter: Continues impressive work

Carter posted 23 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 101-93 summer league loss to the Hawks.

Carter is looking like one of the most comfortable players from this year's draft through three summer league tilts. He's totaled 48 points, 22 rebounds, 11 blocks, four assists and two steals while shooting 17-of-30 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. If he can continue this work through training camp, he should compete for the starting center job.