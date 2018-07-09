Bulls' Wendell Carter: Continues rim protection in Sunday's loss

Carter totaled nine points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 69-60 summer league loss to the Lakers.

Carter took just five field-goal attempts on his way to nine points Sunday but was able to block another four shots to go with his five on Saturday. Although having played just two games, he has already demonstrated his ability to play on both ends of the floor and given the Bulls center rotation consists of Robin Lopez, Cristiano Felicio and what remains of Omer Asik, Carter has a chance to begin the season as the man in the middle.