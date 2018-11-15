Carter totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 111-82 loss to the Celtics.

Carter continues to show why he was highly touted out of college, as he remains a consistent double-double threat on a nightly basis. While he certainly has plenty of room for improvement, owners shouldn't be complaining with the rookie's stat lines to begin the season.