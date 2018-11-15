Bulls' Wendell Carter: Contributes 11 points Wednesday
Carter totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 111-82 loss to the Celtics.
Carter continues to show why he was highly touted out of college, as he remains a consistent double-double threat on a nightly basis. While he certainly has plenty of room for improvement, owners shouldn't be complaining with the rookie's stat lines to begin the season.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Flirts with double-double Monday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Blocks three more shots Saturday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Double-double with three blocks Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Fouls out in 22 minutes Monday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Posts 25 points Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...