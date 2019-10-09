Coach Jim Boylen said "there's a chance" Carter (tailbone) could play a few minutes Wednesday against the Pelicans, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Carter was originally listed as doubtful for Wednesday's exhibition, but it now sounds like he could make his preseason debut after missing time early in camp with ankle and tailbone injuries. Even if the Bulls play it safe and keep Carter out for another game, the big man is trending in the right direction.