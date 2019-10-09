Bulls' Wendell Carter: Could play Wednesday
Coach Jim Boylen said "there's a chance" Carter (tailbone) could play a few minutes Wednesday against the Pelicans, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Carter was originally listed as doubtful for Wednesday's exhibition, but it now sounds like he could make his preseason debut after missing time early in camp with ankle and tailbone injuries. Even if the Bulls play it safe and keep Carter out for another game, the big man is trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.