Carter departed Wednesday's practice due to a bruised thigh, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It's unclear if the issue is something that could threaten Carter's status for Friday's game against the Hornets, but he should be considered questionable until further notice. In his last outing Monday against Houston, Carter posted 10 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes.
