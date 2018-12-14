Carter posted seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes Thursday in the Bulls' 97-91 loss to the Magic in Mexico City.

Carter seems to have hit the proverbial rookie wall thus far in December, as he's averaging just 7.3 points, 6.3 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.0 block in 24.3 minutes per game through six contests this month. The playing time is somewhat disappointing considering the 6-23 Bulls are incentivized to get their lottery pick as many minutes as possible amid a losing season, though Carter hasn't helped his cause by routinely falling into early foul trouble. The 19-year-old figures to improve in that regard as the season unfolds and should only see his playing time tick up from here, so he remains a strong hold in most redraft formats. Even with his averages plummeting of late, Carter has at least helped fantasy managers by shooting with decent efficiency from the floor and free-throw line, something that can't often be counted on from rookie big men.