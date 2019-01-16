Bulls' Wendell Carter: Diagnosed with sprained thumb
Carter has been diagnosed with a sprained thumb and the Bulls are "prepared to call him day-to-day", K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
There was some fear in the Bulls organization that Carter could miss up to a month, but the rookie has avoided a torn ligament, being diagnosed with a sprain and not a fracture. This is certainly a relief for Carter and the team, which has dealt with a myriad of injuries all season. It seems unlikely Carter will suit up for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, though more specific information on the center's timetable should emerge in the near future. Assuming he misses time, Robin Lopez, Bobby Portis and Cristiano Felicio are all candidates to see upticks in usage.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Expected to miss multiple weeks•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Thumb injury could be 'significant'•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Nursing thumb, knee injuries•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Efficient line in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: double-doubles in narrow loss•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...