Carter has been diagnosed with a sprained thumb and the Bulls are "prepared to call him day-to-day", K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

There was some fear in the Bulls organization that Carter could miss up to a month, but the rookie has avoided a torn ligament, being diagnosed with a sprain and not a fracture. This is certainly a relief for Carter and the team, which has dealt with a myriad of injuries all season. It seems unlikely Carter will suit up for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, though more specific information on the center's timetable should emerge in the near future. Assuming he misses time, Robin Lopez, Bobby Portis and Cristiano Felicio are all candidates to see upticks in usage.