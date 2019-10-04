Bulls' Wendell Carter: Doesn't practice Friday
Carter (back) didn't practice Friday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Carter will continue to rest while recovering from a bruised tailbone. He should be considered questionable for Monday's preseason action against the Bucks.
