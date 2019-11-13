Carter produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 FT) and 12 rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 win over the Knicks.

Carter (thumb) was able to take the court despite the lingering injury, and he was extremely efficient as a scorer while turning in his fifth double-double through six November matchups. Moreover, he has already equaled his double-double total from his rookie campaign (seven in 44 games) in just 11 appearances.