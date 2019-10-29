Bulls' Wendell Carter: Double-double in loss to Knicks
Carter scored 20 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 105-98 loss to the Knicks.
The second-year center put together his best performance of the young season while delivering his second straight double-double. The Bulls are hoping Carter can take a big step forward this year, but his offensive contributions could be inconsistent with Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and others all fighting for shots.
