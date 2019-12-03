Bulls' Wendell Carter: Double-double in win
Carter had 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 37 minutes during Monday's 113-106 win at Sacramento.
Carter continues to produce at a strong rate for the Bulls despite the team's results. He has scored in double digits in all but five games this season, while grabbing at least eight boards in eight of his last nine appearances. He is averaging close to a double-double this season, and will look to extend his solid run of play Wednesday at home against the Grizzlies.
