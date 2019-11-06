Carter had 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, and one block in 31 minutes of a 118-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Carter recorded his third consecutive double-double and the fifth of the season while taking on a tough Los Angeles team. Carter and the Bulls will have to move on from this tough loss quickly, as they return to action against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

