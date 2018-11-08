Bulls' Wendell Carter: Double-double with three blocks Wednesday
Carter tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss to the Pelicans.
Carter managed to avoid foul trouble Wednesday, allowing him to play 29 minutes. He was magnificent during his time on the floor finishing with 17 points and 11 boards to go with three blocks. He is obviously the man in the middle for the Bulls and his elevation has certainly come a lot quicker than some people would have anticipated. He is one the more impressive rookies so far this season, in a class loaded with talent. If you have him on your roster, There is probably not going to be a lot of benefit in selling high as he can still get better moving forward.
