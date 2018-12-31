Carter totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 95-89 loss to the Raptors.

Carter played well again Sunday, dropping his seventh double-double of the season. After struggling to begin the month, Carter appears to have his mojo back and has put up three solid performances back-to-back. As with many rookies, Carter is going to have his issues moving forward but he remains a must-roster player in most formats.