Bulls' Wendell Carter: double-doubles in narrow loss
Carter totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 95-89 loss to the Raptors.
Carter played well again Sunday, dropping his seventh double-double of the season. After struggling to begin the month, Carter appears to have his mojo back and has put up three solid performances back-to-back. As with many rookies, Carter is going to have his issues moving forward but he remains a must-roster player in most formats.
