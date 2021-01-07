Carter amassed 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 loss to Sacramento.

Carter hauled in a career-high 17 boards Wednesday, notching a double-double in what was one of his better performances this season. He is beginning to find his place in the NBA and the fact he has a coach who appears to know how to use him correctly, certainly works in his favor. Carter is not going to put up huge scoring numbers on a nightly basis but the rebounding is solid and he will typically put up some sort of contribution on the defensive end.