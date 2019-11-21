Bulls' Wendell Carter: Double-doubles in win
Carter supplied 12 points (3-7 FG, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Pistons.
Carter posted his ninth double-double of the year, falling just shy of a season-high rebounding number. Although he's not the focal point of the Bull's offense or has figured out a consistent three-point shot, Carter's dramatically improved his offensive game from a year ago. Through 15 games, he's totaling 13.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks while shooting 59.2 percent from the field and 70.2 percent from the line in 27.8 minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Another double-double against Nets•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Double-double in 35 minutes•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Cleared, as expected•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Career night on the boards•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Fouls out in 13 minutes•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.