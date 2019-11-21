Play

Carter supplied 12 points (3-7 FG, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

Carter posted his ninth double-double of the year, falling just shy of a season-high rebounding number. Although he's not the focal point of the Bull's offense or has figured out a consistent three-point shot, Carter's dramatically improved his offensive game from a year ago. Through 15 games, he's totaling 13.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks while shooting 59.2 percent from the field and 70.2 percent from the line in 27.8 minutes.

