Carter finished with 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, two steals, and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 loss to Houston.

Carter was the Bulls best player Saturday, filling the box score in another impressive performance. After his breakout Wednesday, Carter was special again, almost helping the Bulls to an upset victory. He has moved into standard league discussions much quicker than was first expected, much due to the injuries that have befallen the Bulls. His is locked in as the starting center moving forward and needs to be rostered everywhere.