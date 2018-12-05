Bulls' Wendell Carter: Double-doubles Tuesday
Carter tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 96-90 loss to the Pacers.
Carter recorded his first double-double since November 7th Tuesday night, while scoring his second-highest point total in the last five contests. Carter has showcased his ability to be a true offensive threat with his 28-point outburst two games ago, but now just needs to put up those kind of lines on a more consistent basis to become a more recognized player in the League.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Career-high 28 points in 29 minutes•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Fouls out in 13 minutes Friday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Contributes 11 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Flirts with double-double Monday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Blocks three more shots Saturday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Double-double with three blocks Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.