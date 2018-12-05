Carter tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 96-90 loss to the Pacers.

Carter recorded his first double-double since November 7th Tuesday night, while scoring his second-highest point total in the last five contests. Carter has showcased his ability to be a true offensive threat with his 28-point outburst two games ago, but now just needs to put up those kind of lines on a more consistent basis to become a more recognized player in the League.