Carter (thigh) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Hornets, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Carter departed Wednesday's practice with a bruised thigh, which is likely to keep him out Friday. Assuming Carter is out, Daniel Gafford should start at center and see plenty of action, and Lauri Markkanen could find himself playing small-ball five as well. Gafford will likely make for a DFS flier, as he's averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals per 36 minutes in 55 career games. Notably, Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine see six percent usage increases with Carter off the court.