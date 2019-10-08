Bulls' Wendell Carter: Doubtful for Wednesday
Carter (tailbone) is doubtful for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Carter was held out of Monday's matchup due to a bruised tailbone, and he appears on track to miss another contest. Assuming he's held out Wednesday, his next opportunity to take the court will come Friday against the Pacers.
