Carter (thumb) is considered doubtful to play Thursday night against the Nuggets, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bulls got good news Wednesday when tests revealed Carter avoided a major injury to his right thumb. Initial reports indicated that he'd been ruled out of Thursday night's game, but the Bulls have since clarified that there's a chance the rookie could go if he's pain-free by game time. It still seems rather unlikely that Carter will take the floor, but his status is something to keep an eye on throughout the day.