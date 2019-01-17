Bulls' Wendell Carter: Doubtful to play Thursday
Carter (thumb) is considered doubtful to play Thursday night against the Nuggets, the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bulls got good news Wednesday when tests revealed Carter avoided a major injury to his right thumb. Initial reports indicated that he'd been ruled out of Thursday night's game, but the Bulls have since clarified that there's a chance the rookie could go if he's pain-free by game time. It still seems rather unlikely that Carter will take the floor, but his status is something to keep an eye on throughout the day.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Officially out Thursday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Diagnosed with sprained thumb•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Expected to miss multiple weeks•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Thumb injury could be 'significant'•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Nursing thumb, knee injuries•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...