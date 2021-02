Carter ended with 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 victory over the Pistons.

Carter turned in an improved offensive performance, helping the Bulls to an improbable win. He continues to work his way back from injury, and while the production was more than adequate, the fact he played 27 minutes was perhaps the biggest positive. Barring any setbacks, Carter should be locked in as a mid-round asset the rest of the way.