Bulls' Wendell Carter: Efficient double-double in loss
Carter collected 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 loss to the Pacers.
Carter was incredibly efficient offensively while doing damage on the boards. While he was able to give it a go despite nursing a sprained left thumb, Carter has now seen less than 30 minutes in six of seven appearances thus far this season. Given how well he's been playing lately, it's surprising that he's not seeing more time.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...