Carter collected 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 loss to the Pacers.

Carter was incredibly efficient offensively while doing damage on the boards. While he was able to give it a go despite nursing a sprained left thumb, Carter has now seen less than 30 minutes in six of seven appearances thus far this season. Given how well he's been playing lately, it's surprising that he's not seeing more time.