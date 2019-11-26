Carter supplied 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during the Bulls' 117-94 loss to the Trailblazers on Wednesday night.

The second-year Duke product is still seeing fluctuation in his involvement in the offense, but the 12 points tonight were in line with his scoring average. He is nearly logging a double-double on the season and is tied with Clint Capela for sixth in offensive rebounds per game. Carter should receive ample opportunity to grow as the Bulls continue to rebuild, although the lack of bigger performances with Otto Porter (foot) missing is uninspiring.