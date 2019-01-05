Bulls' Wendell Carter: Efficient line in Friday's loss
Carter collected 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 43 minutes during Friday's 119-116 overtime loss to the Pacers.
Carter was extremely efficient offensively while matching his career high steal total, bouncing back after being held without a point across 13 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Magic. Moreover, the rookie big man contributed in every category while committing zero turnovers. While he can be expected to struggle from to time like any young player, the 19-year-old center is already a useful option across all formats.
