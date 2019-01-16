Bulls' Wendell Carter: Expected to miss multiple weeks
Carter (thumb) is expected to miss several weeks, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bulls are still awaiting the results of additional tests on the rookie's thumb, but Johnson notes that surgery has not been ruled out, while the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Carter could be set to miss as much as six weeks of action. A more detailed and concrete timetable will likely be available in the coming hours, but for now it looks as though Carter will be sidelined indefinitely with an injury that could leave him on the shelf until around the All-Star break.
