Carter (ankle) said that there is a "80 to 90 percent chance" he'll play Saturday against the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

It appears Carter may finally be able to return to the court after a 22-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. More information may arrive following Friday's practice and/or Saturday's morning shootaround. If he ends up playing, it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit in his first game back.