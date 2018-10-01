Carter posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), seven boards and two assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 preseason win over the Pelicans.

During his first exhibition contest, Carter looked comfortable. Considering his success in summer league, however, that's not too surprising. While Robin Lopez may start at center to begin the campaign, Carter is still expected to see significant run considering the Bulls' rebuilding status.