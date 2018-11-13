Carter produced seven points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 103-98 loss to the Mavericks.

After posting three-straight double-doubles, Carter has failed to do so in each of the last two contests, although he has been close in each try. On top h=of his consistent production in those two categories, Carter has collected multiple blocks in six of his last seven games, showing his versatility to play on both ends of the floor.

More News
Our Latest Stories