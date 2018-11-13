Carter produced seven points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 103-98 loss to the Mavericks.

After posting three-straight double-doubles, Carter has failed to do so in each of the last two contests, although he has been close in each try. On top h=of his consistent production in those two categories, Carter has collected multiple blocks in six of his last seven games, showing his versatility to play on both ends of the floor.