Carter had just six points to go with four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 13 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to Miami.

Carter was in foul trouble from the get-go and finished with just six points in 13 minutes Friday. After a hot stretch during the early part of November, Carter has cooled down of late. He has blocked a combined five shots in his last five games while also seeing a dip in his scoring and rebounding. This is not at all surprising for the rookie and periods like this will likely continue throughout the season. That being said, he appears locked in as the starter and the upside is there to ensure he should be on a roster in all formats.