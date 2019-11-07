Bulls' Wendell Carter: Fouls out in 13 minutes
Carter had two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 win over the Hawks.
Carter had been listed as probable, as he has been playing through a sprained left thumb. Nevertheless, prior to this one he had been performing admirably despite the injury. Carter is still figuring out how to defend without drawing whistles, though he certainly boasts no shortage of skill and potential on that end. He'll look to bounce back during Saturday's tilt versus the Rockets.
