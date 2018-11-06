Bulls' Wendell Carter: Fouls out in 22 minutes Monday
Carter finished with 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 116-115 victory over the Knicks.
Carter finished with a strong line despite fouling out in just 22 minutes Monday. His recent form continued here and the production could have been much nicer had he managed to stay in the game, given the double-overtime result. Nonetheless, Carter has progressed much quicker than expected and really needs to be on a roster in all formats. His current level of production could even be his floor now given his upside.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Posts 25 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Mediocre in first career start•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Starting Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Flirts with double-double in debut•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Cleared for return to practice•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.