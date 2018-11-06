Carter finished with 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 116-115 victory over the Knicks.

Carter finished with a strong line despite fouling out in just 22 minutes Monday. His recent form continued here and the production could have been much nicer had he managed to stay in the game, given the double-overtime result. Nonetheless, Carter has progressed much quicker than expected and really needs to be on a roster in all formats. His current level of production could even be his floor now given his upside.