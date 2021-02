Carter (quadriceps) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Carter has been sidelined since Jan. 18 due to a bruised quad, but he's heading in the right direction given his participation in practice. The 21-year-old missed Friday's game after being listed as doubtful. He may not be quite ready for Monday's game against Indiana, but he looks to be a good bet to return at some point during Chicago's upcoming four-game week.