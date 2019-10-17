Play

Carter will be a game-time decision Thursday against the Hawks after tweaking his thumb during shootaround, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

It's the same thumb that Carter underwent season-ending surgery on last year. The Bulls don't seem too worried about the issue, however, as coach Jim Boylen said he still expects the big man to start Thursday. Carter will go through warm ups before a decision is made regarding his availability.

