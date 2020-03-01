Carter (ankle) started at center and produced six points (1-5 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes Saturday in the Bulls' 125-115 loss to the Knicks.

Though Carter recaptured his usual spot in the starting five after missing the Bulls' previous 22 games with a sprained right ankle, coach Jim Boylen was understandably cautious with the big man's usage in his return. Once he gets a few more games under his belt, Carter should be cleared to play 30 minutes on a regular basis, making him worthy of holding in most 10-team leagues or deeper while his playing time remains restricted.