Bulls' Wendell Carter: Good to go Monday
Carter will be available Monday against the Knicks.
Carter popped up as probable on Sunday's injury report, but the belief all along was that he'd be on the floor Monday, despite the after-effects of a sprained left thumb. Carter is coming off of his first double-double of the young season in Saturday's blowout loss to Toronto.
