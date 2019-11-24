Bulls' Wendell Carter: Grabs another double-double
Carter scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 win over the Hornets.
The 20-year-old big is far from consistent right now, alternating double-doubles with games where he can't reach double digits in either category over the past week, but Carter has still managed to rack up 10 double-doubles in 17 games after managing only seven all of last season. With Lauri Markkanen struggling at both ends of the court, Carter's role as a frontcourt complement to Zach LaVine only figures to grow.
