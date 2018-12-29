Bulls' Wendell Carter: Grabs sixth double-double
Carter scored 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over the Wizards.
The scoring total was his best effort through 13 games in December, while the double-double was his sixth of the season but first in 11 games. Carter's had plenty of growing pains so far as a rookie, but considering he won't turn 20 years old until next April, the Bulls will be extremely patient with the seventh overall pick in this year's draft.
