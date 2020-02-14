Bulls' Wendell Carter: Hoping to return Thursday
Carter (ankle) hopes to play in the first game after the All-Star break Thursday against the Hornets, Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 20-year-old has been sidelined since Jan. 6 due to the right ankle sprain and is sitting out Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge, but he may be able to retake the court for the Bulls after the 18-game absence. Carter's availability at practice next week will provide a better idea of whether he'll be cleared to begin the second half on the court.
