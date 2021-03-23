Carter appeared to suffer a shoulder injury during Monday's 120-95 loss to the Jazz, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports. He finished the night with six points (3-5 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes.

Carter made a trip to the locker room after he picked up the injury when he was fouled by Georges Niang, but the Bulls haven't elaborated on the severity of the issue. The third-year center thus looks questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers for the time being, a development that further dims his downward-trending fantasy outlook. In his six games since moving to a bench role in favor Thaddeus Young, Carter has failed to crack 23 minutes in any contest while posting modest averages of 7.8 points (on 44.4 percent shooting from the field), 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 blocks.