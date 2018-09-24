Bulls' Wendell Carter: In competition to start at center
Head coach Fred Hoiberg said Carter would compete with Robin Lopez for the starting center job, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.
The seventh overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, Carter was already expected to be a contributor right away, though it appears he'll actually have a chance to start if he out-performs Lopez during camp. That puts Carter in one of the more intriguing positions among rookies to become a fantasy contributor early on, as a starting job would mean big minutes. That said, Carter is still just 19 years old and Lopez has 10 years of NBA experience, so it certainly will be tough for Carter to ultimately win that job. Look for the battle to commence later this week and expect Carter to get plenty of run in the preseason.
