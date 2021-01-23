Carter (thigh) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
As anticipated, Carter will miss his second straight matchup, as he's being bothered by a thigh bruise. Daniel Gafford, who posted seven points and six rebounds in 19 minutes Friday, will presumably earn his second straight start with Carter out Saturday.
