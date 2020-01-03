Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Back-to-back double-doubles
Carter Jr. had 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 102-98 defeat against the Jazz.
Carter Jr. grabbed his second straight double-double, and now he has three over his last five starts. Apparently his abdomen injury wasn't as serious as expected and continues to play at a strong level, averaging a double-double over his last 10 starts thanks to 11.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game during that span.
